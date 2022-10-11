Blister Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blister Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Blister Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Blister Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Blister Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blister Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blister Coating include Cork Industries, Aexcel, Sierra Coating Technologies, DSM, ACTEGA, Shakti Industries, Cattie Adhesives, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. and Lubrizol and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blister Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blister Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blister Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-based
Water-based
Global Blister Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blister Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Food Packaging
Daily Necessities Packaging
Others
Global Blister Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blister Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blister Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blister Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Blister Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Blister Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cork Industries
Aexcel
Sierra Coating Technologies
DSM
ACTEGA
Shakti Industries
Cattie Adhesives
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Lubrizol
Sumukha Hitech Products Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blister Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blister Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blister Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blister Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blister Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blister Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blister Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blister Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blister Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blister Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blister Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blister Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blister Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blister Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Blister Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Solvent-based
