Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Black Aluminum Foil Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Black Aluminum Foil Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Black Aluminum Foil Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Black Aluminum Foil Tape include 3M, Viking Industrial Products Ltd, JV Converting, Jiangyin Haoxuan Aluminum Foil Adhesive Products Co.,Ltd, DeYou Tape, Shengli Abrasive & Adhesive, ProTech Global, Zhejiang BaiYi Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. and Trans-Consolidated Distributors, Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Black Aluminum Foil Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

0.1 mm-0.15 mm

> 0.15 mm

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Automotive

Electronics

Architecture

Others

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Viking Industrial Products Ltd

JV Converting

Jiangyin Haoxuan Aluminum Foil Adhesive Products Co.,Ltd

DeYou Tape

Shengli Abrasive & Adhesive

ProTech Global

Zhejiang BaiYi Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

Trans-Consolidated Distributors, Inc

NITOMS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Black Aluminum Foil Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Black Aluminum Foil Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies

