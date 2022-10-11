Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Black Aluminum Foil Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Black Aluminum Foil Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Black Aluminum Foil Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Black Aluminum Foil Tape include 3M, Viking Industrial Products Ltd, JV Converting, Jiangyin Haoxuan Aluminum Foil Adhesive Products Co.,Ltd, DeYou Tape, Shengli Abrasive & Adhesive, ProTech Global, Zhejiang BaiYi Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. and Trans-Consolidated Distributors, Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Black Aluminum Foil Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)
0.1 mm-0.15 mm
> 0.15 mm
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HVAC
Automotive
Electronics
Architecture
Others
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Black Aluminum Foil Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Viking Industrial Products Ltd
JV Converting
Jiangyin Haoxuan Aluminum Foil Adhesive Products Co.,Ltd
DeYou Tape
Shengli Abrasive & Adhesive
ProTech Global
Zhejiang BaiYi Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
Trans-Consolidated Distributors, Inc
NITOMS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Thickness
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Black Aluminum Foil Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Black Aluminum Foil Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Black Aluminum Foil Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Black Aluminum Foil Tape Companies
