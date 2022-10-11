Metal Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Metal Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Tape include 4CR International GmbH & Co. KG, Anti-Seize Technology, APP, Chamaeleon, JACQUES DUBOIS, Jiangyin Bondtape Technology Corporation, Jinan United Perfect Building Materials Corporation, JTAPE and Metalnastri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Tape
Copper Tape
Zinc Tape
Others
Global Metal Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HVAC
Automotive
Electronics
Architecture
Others
Global Metal Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Metal Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Metal Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
4CR International GmbH & Co. KG
Anti-Seize Technology
APP
Chamaeleon
JACQUES DUBOIS
Jiangyin Bondtape Technology Corporation
Jinan United Perfect Building Materials Corporation
JTAPE
Metalnastri
Ningguo BST Thermal Products Co.,Ltd
Orbital Lightning Protection Technologies
Plansee SE
Schlegel Electronic Materials
3M
Viking Industrial Products Ltd
JV Converting
Jiangyin Haoxuan Aluminum Foil Adhesive Products Co.,Ltd
DeYou Tape
Shengli Abrasive & Adhesive
ProTech Global
Zhejiang BaiYi Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
Trans-Consolidated Distributors, Inc
NITOMS
Intertape Polymer Group
Scapa
PPI Adhesive Products
ECHOtape
Can-Do National Tape
AM Conservation Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Aluminum Tape
4.1.3 Copper Tape
4.1.4 Zinc Tape
4.1.5 Others
4.2 B
