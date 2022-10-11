Outdoor Watch Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Outdoor Watch Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Outdoor Watch Scope and Market Size

RFID Outdoor Watch market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Outdoor Watch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Outdoor Watch market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171017/outdoor-watch

Segment by Type

Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement

Segment by Application

Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

The report on the RFID Outdoor Watch market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Swatch Group

Rolex

Suunto

Casio

Seiko

Garmin

LUMINOX

Fossil

Citizen

Chopard

Movado Group

TIMEX

NOMOS Glashütte

Ezon

Apple

Samsung

Pebble

Huawei

Sony

LG

Fitbit

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Outdoor Watch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Outdoor Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Outdoor Watch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Outdoor Watch with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Outdoor Watch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Outdoor Watch ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Outdoor Watch Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Outdoor Watch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Swatch Group

7.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Swatch Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

7.2 Rolex

7.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rolex Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rolex Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rolex Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.2.5 Rolex Recent Development

7.3 Suunto

7.3.1 Suunto Corporation Information

7.3.2 Suunto Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Suunto Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Suunto Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.3.5 Suunto Recent Development

7.4 Casio

7.4.1 Casio Corporation Information

7.4.2 Casio Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Casio Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Casio Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.4.5 Casio Recent Development

7.5 Seiko

7.5.1 Seiko Corporation Information

7.5.2 Seiko Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Seiko Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Seiko Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.5.5 Seiko Recent Development

7.6 Garmin

7.6.1 Garmin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Garmin Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Garmin Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.6.5 Garmin Recent Development

7.7 LUMINOX

7.7.1 LUMINOX Corporation Information

7.7.2 LUMINOX Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.7.5 LUMINOX Recent Development

7.8 Fossil

7.8.1 Fossil Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fossil Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fossil Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fossil Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.8.5 Fossil Recent Development

7.9 Citizen

7.9.1 Citizen Corporation Information

7.9.2 Citizen Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Citizen Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Citizen Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.9.5 Citizen Recent Development

7.10 Chopard

7.10.1 Chopard Corporation Information

7.10.2 Chopard Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Chopard Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Chopard Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.10.5 Chopard Recent Development

7.11 Movado Group

7.11.1 Movado Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Movado Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Products Offered

7.11.5 Movado Group Recent Development

7.12 TIMEX

7.12.1 TIMEX Corporation Information

7.12.2 TIMEX Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TIMEX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TIMEX Products Offered

7.12.5 TIMEX Recent Development

7.13 NOMOS Glashütte

7.13.1 NOMOS Glashütte Corporation Information

7.13.2 NOMOS Glashütte Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 NOMOS Glashütte Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 NOMOS Glashütte Products Offered

7.13.5 NOMOS Glashütte Recent Development

7.14 Ezon

7.14.1 Ezon Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ezon Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ezon Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ezon Products Offered

7.14.5 Ezon Recent Development

7.15 Apple

7.15.1 Apple Corporation Information

7.15.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Apple Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Apple Products Offered

7.15.5 Apple Recent Development

7.16 Samsung

7.16.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.16.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Samsung Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Samsung Products Offered

7.16.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.17 Pebble

7.17.1 Pebble Corporation Information

7.17.2 Pebble Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Pebble Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Pebble Products Offered

7.17.5 Pebble Recent Development

7.18 Huawei

7.18.1 Huawei Corporation Information

7.18.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Huawei Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Huawei Products Offered

7.18.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.19 Sony

7.19.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sony Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sony Products Offered

7.19.5 Sony Recent Development

7.20 LG

7.20.1 LG Corporation Information

7.20.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 LG Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 LG Products Offered

7.20.5 LG Recent Development

7.21 Fitbit

7.21.1 Fitbit Corporation Information

7.21.2 Fitbit Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Fitbit Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Fitbit Products Offered

7.21.5 Fitbit Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsIndustry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsKey Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.3 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsProduction Mode & Process

8.4 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales Channels

8.4.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.5 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsCustomers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171017/outdoor-watch

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States