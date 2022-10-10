Semi Aromatic Nylon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semi Aromatic Nylon in global, including the following market information:

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Semi Aromatic Nylon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semi Aromatic Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Homopolymer Semi Aromatic Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semi Aromatic Nylon include Mitsui-Kagaku Kabushiki-gaisha, Kuraray, DuPont, Solvay S.A, BASF, Royal DSM N.V, EMS-Grivory, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Trading, Inc and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semi Aromatic Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Homopolymer Semi Aromatic Nylon

Copolymerized Semi Aromatic Nylon

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic and Electrical

Automotive Industry

Aerospace

Others

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semi Aromatic Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semi Aromatic Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Semi Aromatic Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Semi Aromatic Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui-Kagaku Kabushiki-gaisha

Kuraray

DuPont

Solvay S.A

BASF

Royal DSM N.V

EMS-Grivory

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Trading, Inc

Evonik

Landiqi Engineering Plastics

Kingfa

Zhejiang NHU

Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology

Wison Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semi Aromatic Nylon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Semi Aromatic Nylon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semi Aromatic Nylon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Semi Aromatic Nylon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi Aromatic Nylon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Semi Aromatic Nylon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semi Aromatic Nylon Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Semi Aromatic

