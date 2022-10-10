Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Aluminum building panels are the used as coverings on the exterior or interior decoration of buildings to enhance its appearance. These panels are made up of aluminum and are used as coverings or coatings in the buildings to protect them from external damage.
The global leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Arconic, Jyi Shyang, Mitsubishi Plastic, and Yaret, etc. Among them, Arconic is the largest one with the percentage of 9.59% market share in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Market
In 2020, the global Aluminum Cladding Panel market size was US$ 5503.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6631.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Scope and Market Size
Aluminum Cladding Panel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Cladding Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Aluminum Cladding Panel market is segmented into
Anti-Fire
Anti-Bacteria
Antistatic
Common Panel
In 2018, anti-fire accounted for a major share of 43% the global aluminum cladding panel market in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Aluminum Cladding Panel market is segmented into
Building Curtain Wall
Interior Decoration
Other Industry
In aluminum cladding panel market, the building curtain wall holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 252.3 (M Sq.m) by 2025.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Share Analysis
Aluminum Cladding Panel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Cladding Panel product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Cladding Panel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Arconic
3A Composites
Mulk Holdings
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Jyi Shyang
Yaret
CCJX
Seven
Goodsense
HuaYuan
Likeair
Multipanel
Walltes Decorative Material
Pivot
Taizhou Vbang
Genify
HongTai
LiTai
Alstrong
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Cladding Panel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Anti-Fire
1.2.3 Anti-Bacteria
1.2.4 Antistatic
1.2.5 Common Panel
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building Curtain Wall
1.3.3 Interior Decoration
1.3.4 Other Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Aluminum Cladding Panel Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Globa
