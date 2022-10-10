Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Aluminum building panels are the used as coverings on the exterior or interior decoration of buildings to enhance its appearance. These panels are made up of aluminum and are used as coverings or coatings in the buildings to protect them from external damage.

The global leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Arconic, Jyi Shyang, Mitsubishi Plastic, and Yaret, etc. Among them, Arconic is the largest one with the percentage of 9.59% market share in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Market

In 2020, the global Aluminum Cladding Panel market size was US$ 5503.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6631.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Aluminum Cladding Panel Scope and Market Size

Aluminum Cladding Panel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Cladding Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Cladding Panel market is segmented into

Anti-Fire

Anti-Bacteria

Antistatic

Common Panel

In 2018, anti-fire accounted for a major share of 43% the global aluminum cladding panel market in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Aluminum Cladding Panel market is segmented into

Building Curtain Wall

Interior Decoration

Other Industry

In aluminum cladding panel market, the building curtain wall holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 252.3 (M Sq.m) by 2025.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Share Analysis

Aluminum Cladding Panel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Cladding Panel product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Cladding Panel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Arconic

3A Composites

Mulk Holdings

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Jyi Shyang

Yaret

CCJX

Seven

Goodsense

HuaYuan

Likeair

Multipanel

Walltes Decorative Material

Pivot

Taizhou Vbang

Genify

HongTai

LiTai

Alstrong

