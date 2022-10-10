Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Iron and steel slag is a by-product of the steelmaking process. It consists of various oxides formed by oxidation of impurities such as silicon, manganese, phosphorus and sulfur in pig iron during the smelting process and salts formed by the reaction of these oxides with a solvent.

ArcelorMittal ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Iron and Steel Slag, occupies 15.71% of the global market share in 2018; While, POSCO, with a market share of 12.28%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 21.48% of the global market in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Iron and Steel Slag Market

In 2020, the global Iron and Steel Slag market size was US$ 991.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1186.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Scope and Market Size

Iron and Steel Slag market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iron and Steel Slag market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Iron and Steel Slag market is segmented into

Hot Method

Hot Boring Method

Roller Method

Others

By type?hot method is the most commonly used type, with about 45.16% market share in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Iron and Steel Slag market is segmented into

Building/Construction

Railways

Fertilizers

Metallurgical

Others

By application, buiding/construction is the comparatively largest segment, with market share of 28.72% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Iron and Steel Slag Market Share Analysis

Iron and Steel Slag market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Iron and Steel Slag product introduction, recent developments, Iron and Steel Slag sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Nippon Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

HBIS Tangsteel

CRH

JFE Steel

Tata Steel

Levy

