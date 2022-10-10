Global Iron and Steel Slag Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Iron and steel slag is a by-product of the steelmaking process. It consists of various oxides formed by oxidation of impurities such as silicon, manganese, phosphorus and sulfur in pig iron during the smelting process and salts formed by the reaction of these oxides with a solvent.
ArcelorMittal ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Iron and Steel Slag, occupies 15.71% of the global market share in 2018; While, POSCO, with a market share of 12.28%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 21.48% of the global market in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Iron and Steel Slag Market
In 2020, the global Iron and Steel Slag market size was US$ 991.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1186.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Iron and Steel Slag Scope and Market Size
Iron and Steel Slag market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iron and Steel Slag market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Iron and Steel Slag market is segmented into
Hot Method
Hot Boring Method
Roller Method
Others
By type?hot method is the most commonly used type, with about 45.16% market share in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Iron and Steel Slag market is segmented into
Building/Construction
Railways
Fertilizers
Metallurgical
Others
By application, buiding/construction is the comparatively largest segment, with market share of 28.72% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Iron and Steel Slag Market Share Analysis
Iron and Steel Slag market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Iron and Steel Slag product introduction, recent developments, Iron and Steel Slag sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ArcelorMittal
POSCO
Nippon Steel
China Baowu Steel Group
HBIS Tangsteel
CRH
JFE Steel
Tata Steel
Levy
