Circulating Oil System Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Circulating Oil System Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Circulating Oil System Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Circulating Oil System Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antioxidants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Circulating Oil System Additives include Zochem LLC, Chempace Corporation, Lubrication Engineers, Barentz, CRC Industries, Inc., Shrader Canada, Tower Metalworking Fluids, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride Products and Afton Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Circulating Oil System Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antioxidants

Anti-wear Additives

Rust Inhibitor

Metal Deactivator

Others

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gear Oil

Grease

Hydraulic Oil

Metal Working Fluid

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Circulating Oil System Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Circulating Oil System Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Circulating Oil System Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Circulating Oil System Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Circulating Oil System Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zochem LLC

Chempace Corporation

Lubrication Engineers

Barentz

CRC Industries, Inc.

Shrader Canada

Tower Metalworking Fluids

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Boron Nitride Products

Afton Chemical

Evonik

VPS Lubricants

