Global and United States Metal Coating Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Metal Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Coating market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Liquid Coating
Powder Coating
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Goods & Appliances
Marine and Protective Coatings
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
PPG Industries Inc.
Axalta Coating Systems
Akzonobel N.V.
The Valspar Corporation
BASF SE
Dupont
Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd
The Beckers Group
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Wacker Chemie AG
United Metal Coating LLC
AFP Metal Products
Mondi PLC.
Bobst Group Sa
ICI Paints
NOF Metal Coatings
Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd
Magni Industries, Inc
Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd
CMP Group
Alucoil LLC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Global Metal Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Metal Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Metal Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Metal Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Metal Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Metal Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Metal Coating in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Metal Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Metal Coating Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Metal Coating Industry Trends
1.5.2 Metal Coating Market Drivers
1.5.3 Metal Coating Market Challenges
1.5.4 Metal Coating Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Metal Coating Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Liquid Coating
2.1.2 Powder Coating
2.2 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Metal Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/