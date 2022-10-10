Uncategorized

Global and United States Metal Coating Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Metal Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Coating market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Marine and Protective Coatings

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

PPG Industries Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzonobel N.V.

The Valspar Corporation

BASF SE

Dupont

Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd

The Beckers Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG

United Metal Coating LLC

AFP Metal Products

Mondi PLC.

Bobst Group Sa

ICI Paints

NOF Metal Coatings

Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd

Magni Industries, Inc

Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd

CMP Group

Alucoil LLC

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Global Metal Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Metal Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Metal Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Metal Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Metal Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Metal Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Metal Coating in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Metal Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Metal Coating Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Metal Coating Industry Trends
1.5.2 Metal Coating Market Drivers
1.5.3 Metal Coating Market Challenges
1.5.4 Metal Coating Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Metal Coating Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Liquid Coating
2.1.2 Powder Coating
2.2 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Metal Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
 

 

