Global and China Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Neodymium magnet was the largest magnetic mass in the world at that time. Later, general motors successfully developed a melt-spinning process to produce ndfeb magnets. The magnet is now second only to absolute zero holmium magnets in magnetism as a permanent magnet and is the most commonly used rare earth magnet. Ndfeb magnets are widely used in electronic products such as hard drives, mobile phones, headphones and battery-powered tools.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market

This report focuses on global and China Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet market.

In 2020, the global Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Scope and Market Size

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Bonded NdFeB

Sintered NdFeB

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

General Industrial

Automotive

Medical Technology

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Neo

Ugimag

R.Audemars SA

NSSMC

TDK

Daido Steel

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hitachi Metals

Ta Tong Magnet

Galaxy Magnets

ZhongKeSanHuan

Ningbo Co-star

DEMGC

Beijing Jingci Magnet

Earth-Panda

Tianhe Magnets

Guangzhou Golden South

Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet

Ningbo Yunsheng

