Cherry Wood Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A hardwood extracted from the cherry tree, mainly used in home production
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cherry Wood in global, including the following market information:
Global Cherry Wood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cherry Wood Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Cherry Wood companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cherry Wood market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Cherry Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cherry Wood include Bingaman Lumber, KJP Select Hardwoods, North West Hardwoods, British Hardwoods, Universal Veneer Log Sales, LLC., LLC BASHLESPROEKT, JD Forest Products, G L Mir Group and Bansal Forest Products Pvt. Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cherry Wood manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cherry Wood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Cherry Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Black Cherry Wood
Sweet Cherry Tree Wood
Brazilian Cherry
Patagonian Cherry
Caribbean Cherry
Chilean Cherry
Global Cherry Wood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Cherry Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Toys
Caskets
Paneling
Furniture
Flooring
Others
Global Cherry Wood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Cherry Wood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cherry Wood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cherry Wood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cherry Wood sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Cherry Wood sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bingaman Lumber
KJP Select Hardwoods
North West Hardwoods
British Hardwoods
Universal Veneer Log Sales, LLC.
LLC BASHLESPROEKT
JD Forest Products
G L Mir Group
Bansal Forest Products Pvt. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cherry Wood Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cherry Wood Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cherry Wood Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cherry Wood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cherry Wood Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cherry Wood Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cherry Wood Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cherry Wood Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cherry Wood Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cherry Wood Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cherry Wood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cherry Wood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cherry Wood Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cherry Wood Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cherry Wood Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cherry Wood Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cherry Wood Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black Cherry Wood
4.1.3 Sweet Cherry Tree Wood
4.1.4 Brazilian
