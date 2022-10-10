Spruce Wood Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A hard wood mainly used to make furniture
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spruce Wood in global, including the following market information:
Global Spruce Wood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spruce Wood Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Spruce Wood companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spruce Wood market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Picea Omorika Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spruce Wood include Allied Forest Products, Fewings Joinery Pty Ltd, HESS TIMBER GmbH, Lindsay Meyers Pty Ltd, Meyer Timber Pty. Ltd, Ridgewood Timber Pty Ltd, Stora Enso Australia, Timber Blitz Pty Ltd and Timbertruss Northside, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spruce Wood manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spruce Wood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Spruce Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Picea Omorika
Picea Mariana
Picea Engelmannii
Picea Sitchensis
Picea Rubens
Picea Orientalis
Picea Abies
Picea Glauca
Picea Pungens
Global Spruce Wood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Spruce Wood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Furniture
Crafts
Sports Goods
Medical
Tonewood
Pulpwood
Others
Global Spruce Wood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Spruce Wood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spruce Wood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spruce Wood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spruce Wood sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Spruce Wood sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allied Forest Products
Fewings Joinery Pty Ltd
HESS TIMBER GmbH
Lindsay Meyers Pty Ltd
Meyer Timber Pty. Ltd
Ridgewood Timber Pty Ltd
Stora Enso Australia
Timber Blitz Pty Ltd
Timbertruss Northside
Wright Forest Products Pty Ltd
X-LAM DOLOMITI SRL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spruce Wood Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spruce Wood Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spruce Wood Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spruce Wood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spruce Wood Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spruce Wood Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spruce Wood Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spruce Wood Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spruce Wood Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spruce Wood Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spruce Wood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spruce Wood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spruce Wood Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spruce Wood Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spruce Wood Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spruce Wood Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Spruce Wood Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Picea Omorika
4.1.3 Picea Mariana
4.1.4 Picea Engelmannii
