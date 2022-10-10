Global and China Gray Iron Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Gray Iron Pipe Market

This report focuses on global and China Gray Iron Pipe market.

In 2020, the global Gray Iron Pipe market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Gray Iron Pipe market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Gray Iron Pipe Scope and Market Size

Gray Iron Pipe market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gray Iron Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Gray Iron Pipe market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Sand Centrifugal Bearing Straight Pipe

Continuous Cast Iron Straight Pipe

Others

Segment by Application

Building and Construction

Warehouse & Factories

Marine

Mining

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Kubota

Duktus

Saint-Gobain

Charlotte Pipe

Viking Group

Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Kejriwal Castings

Jai Balaji Group

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gray Iron Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gray Iron Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sand Centrifugal Bearing Straight Pipe

1.2.3 Continuous Cast Iron Straight Pipe

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gray Iron Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Warehouse & Factories

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Mining

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gray Iron Pipe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gray Iron Pipe Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Gray Iron Pipe Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Gray Iron Pipe, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Gray Iron Pipe Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Gray Iron Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Gray Iron Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Gray Iron Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Gray Iron Pipe Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Gray Iron Pipe Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Gray Iron Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gray Iron Pipe Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Gray Iron Pipe Sales by Manufa

