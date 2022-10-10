Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CMF is a foam that consists of hollow, metallic spheres — made of materials such as carbon steel, stainless steel or titanium — embedded in a metallic matrix made of steel, aluminum or other metallic alloys. “Steel-steel” CMF indicates that the spheres and the matrix were both made of steel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Metal Foam (CMF) in global, including the following market information:
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Composite Metal Foam (CMF) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nickel foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Composite Metal Foam (CMF) include ADVANCED MATERIALS MANUFACTURING, ERG Aerospace Corporation, Cymat Technologies, Alantum, Mott Corporation, LiaoNing Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd., Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Mayser GmbH & Co. KG and Ultramet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Composite Metal Foam (CMF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nickel foam
Foam iron
Foam aluminum
Foam copper
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Petrochemical
Military Industry
Automotive
Construction and infrastructure
Others
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Composite Metal Foam (CMF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Composite Metal Foam (CMF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Composite Metal Foam (CMF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Composite Metal Foam (CMF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADVANCED MATERIALS MANUFACTURING
ERG Aerospace Corporation
Cymat Technologies
Alantum
Mott Corporation
LiaoNing Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Mayser GmbH & Co. KG
Ultramet
Aluminum King Co., Ltd
Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composite Metal Foam (CMF) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite
