Global and United States In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

In-vitro Diagnostic Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-vitro Diagnostic Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the In-vitro Diagnostic Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Infectious Testing

 

Diabetes Testing

Molecular Testing

Tissue Testing

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Point-Of-Care Testing

Laboratories

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BioRad

DexCom

Nova Biomedical

OraSure

Pearl Pathways

Phenomenex

Qiagen

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens

Sysmex

Thermofisher

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Revenue in In-vitro Diagnostic Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States In-vitro Diagnostic Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Dynamics
1.4.1 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Industry Trends
1.4.2 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Drivers
1.4.3 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Challenges
1.4.4 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 In-vitro Diagnostic Services by Type
2.1 In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Infectious Testing
2.1.2 Diabetes Testing
2.1.3 Molecular Testing
2.1.4 Tissue Testing
2.2 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global In-vitro Diagnostic Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States In-vitro Diagnos

 

