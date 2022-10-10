Global and United States Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Organic Friction Modifier Additive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Friction Modifier Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Organic Friction Modifier Additive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Polymers
Fatty Acids
Esters & Amides
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Lubricants
Industrial Lubricants
Aviation Lubricants
Rail Lubricants
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Lanxess
Afton Chemicals Corporation
Multisol
Wynn's
Archoil
Whitmore
Croda International Plc
BASF SE
PMC Biogenix, Inc.
NYCO SA
Cargill, Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Organic Friction Modifier Additive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Organic Friction Modifier Additive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Organic Friction Modifier Additive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Industry Trends
1.5.2 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Drivers
1.5.3 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Challenges
1.5.4 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Organic Friction Modifier Additive Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Polymers
