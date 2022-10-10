Global and United States Polyurethane Composites Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane Composites market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyurethane Composites market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites
Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Petrochemical
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Huntsman Corporation
The DOW Chemical Company
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
Toray Industries, Inc.
Hexcel Corporation
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
SGL Group
Owens Corning
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Polyurethane Composites Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Polyurethane Composites Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Polyurethane Composites Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Polyurethane Composites Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyurethane Composites in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyurethane Composites Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Polyurethane Composites Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Polyurethane Composites Industry Trends
1.5.2 Polyurethane Composites Market Drivers
1.5.3 Polyurethane Composites Market Challenges
1.5.4 Polyurethane Composites Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Polyurethane Composites Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites
2.1.2 Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global P
