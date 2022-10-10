Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial hydrazine hydrate is an important fine chemical raw material, mainly used in the synthesis of AC, D1PA, TSH and other foaming agents; also used as a cleaning treatment agent for deoxidation and decarbonation of boilers and reactors; used in the pesticide industry to produce herbicides It can also be used to produce rocket fuel, diazo fuel, rubber auxiliaries, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrazine Hydrate 100% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate include Arkema, Otsuka-MGC Chemical, Lanxess, Lonza, HPL Additives, Nippon Carbide Industries, Japan FineChem, Yibin Tianyuan Group and Yaxing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrazine Hydrate 100%

Hydrazine Hydrate 80%

Hydrazine Hydrate 55%

Hydrazine Hydrate 24%

Others

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foaming Agent

Boiler Cleaner

Pesticide

Fuel

Others

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Otsuka-MGC Chemical

Lanxess

Lonza

HPL Additives

Nippon Carbide Industries

Japan FineChem

Yibin Tianyuan Group

Yaxing Chemical

Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry

Tangshan Chenhong Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Hydrazine Hydrate Companies

