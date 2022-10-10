Methyl Lactate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methyl lactate is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with a soft odor. Slightly hydrolyzed in water. Soluble in organic solutions. It is a chiral intermediate, which refers to the active compound of pesticides and fine chemicals. Grease is readily soluble in L-Methyl Lactate, so it can be used in a variety of surface cleaning processes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Lactate in global, including the following market information:
Global Methyl Lactate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methyl Lactate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Methyl Lactate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methyl Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
L Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methyl Lactate include Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Galactic, Sankyo Chemical, Corbion, Vigon International, Jindan Lactic Acid and Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methyl Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methyl Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Methyl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
L Type
D Type
Global Methyl Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Methyl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Pesticide
Cosmetic
Coating
Others
Global Methyl Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Methyl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methyl Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methyl Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methyl Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Methyl Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Musashino Chemical Laboratory
Galactic
Sankyo Chemical
Corbion
Vigon International
Jindan Lactic Acid
Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methyl Lactate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methyl Lactate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methyl Lactate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methyl Lactate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methyl Lactate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methyl Lactate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methyl Lactate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methyl Lactate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methyl Lactate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methyl Lactate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methyl Lactate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Lactate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Lactate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Lactate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Lactate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Lactate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Methyl Lactate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 L Type
4.1.3 D Type
