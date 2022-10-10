Crystalline Glucose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crystalline glucose is a white crystalline fine powder product obtained during the enzymatic hydrolysis of starch. Contains over 99% pure glucose. It is characterized by high microbial purity. As a new high-end food additive, it is widely used in candy, cakes, beverages and other food industries to improve and enhance the flavor and color of products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crystalline Glucose in global, including the following market information:

Global Crystalline Glucose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Crystalline Glucose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Crystalline Glucose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crystalline Glucose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Universal Crystalline Glucose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crystalline Glucose include PEPEES, Ragus, Tate & Lyle, ADM, Ingredion, Tereos, Roquette, Daesang Corp and Samyang Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crystalline Glucose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crystalline Glucose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Crystalline Glucose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Universal Crystalline Glucose

Medicinal Crystalline Glucose

Global Crystalline Glucose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Crystalline Glucose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Medicine Industrial

Others

Global Crystalline Glucose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Crystalline Glucose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crystalline Glucose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crystalline Glucose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crystalline Glucose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Crystalline Glucose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PEPEES

Ragus

Tate & Lyle

ADM

Ingredion

Tereos

Roquette

Daesang Corp

Samyang Foods

Avebe

Global Sweeteners Holdings

BBCA Group

Shandong Longlive Bio-technology

Shandong Xiwang Sugar

Weifang Shengtai Medicine

Henan Feitian Agricultural Development

Qingyuan Foodstuff

