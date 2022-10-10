Uncategorized

Global and United States Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Cloud Based

 

On-Premises

Segment by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Aplos

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

Salsa CRM

NeonCRM

Kindful

Charityproud

EveryAction

MemberClicks

Qgiv

ETapestry

Classy

DonorStudio

CrowdRise

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Revenue in Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Industry Trends
1.4.2 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Drivers
1.4.3 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Challenges
1.4.4 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools by Type
2.1 Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Cloud Based
2.1.2 On-Premises
2.2 Global Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Peer-to-peer Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type (2017,

 

