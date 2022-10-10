Global and United States Food Supplement Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Food Supplement market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Supplement market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Food Supplement market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Vitamin
Mineral
Probiotics
Essential Fatty Acids
Proteins and Amino Acids
Others
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Children
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Bayer
BASF
General Nutrition Centers, Inc.
AMWAY
Puritan? s Pride
Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical)
Jamieson
WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Pfizer Inc.
Daiichi Sankyo
Eisai
DSM
Hainan Yangshengtang
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Sanofi
Bluestar Adisseo
Natures Plus
Glanbia Nutritionals
Salus-Haus
BioGaia
Probi AB
I-Health
Winclove
Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin)
UAS Labs
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food Supplement Product Introduction
1.2 Global Food Supplement Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Food Supplement Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Food Supplement Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Food Supplement Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Food Supplement Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Food Supplement Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Food Supplement in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Food Supplement Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Food Supplement Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Food Supplement Industry Trends
1.5.2 Food Supplement Market Drivers
1.5.3 Food Supplement Market Challenges
1.5.4 Food Supplement Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Food Supplement Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Vitamin
2.1.2 Mineral
2.1.3 Probiotics
2.1.4 Essential Fatty Acids
2.1.5 Proteins and Amino Acids
2.1.6 Others
2.2 Global Food Supplement Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Food Supp
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Food Supplement Ingredients Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Nutritional, Vitamin & Food Supplement Analytical Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Food Supplement Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications