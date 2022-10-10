Global Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Ferro titanium is a ferroalloy, an alloy of iron and titanium with between 1020% iron and 4575% titanium and sometimes a small amount of carbon.

The top 3 players in global market was 48.44% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was 62.93%. The market is concentrated, also each company owns a broad product portfolio.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking Market

In 2020, the global Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking market size was US$ 185.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 257.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking Scope and Market Size

Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking market is segmented into

FeTi40

FeTi70

Others

By type, the first kind need to mention is FeTi70, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 68.57% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking market is segmented into

CLAM Steel Deoxidizer

Stainless Steel Stabilizer

Others

Stainless steel stabilizer is the largest application field with ferrotitanium consumption of 90.78% market share in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking Market Share Analysis

Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking product introduction, recent developments, Ferro Titanium for Steelmaking sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Des Raj Bansal Group

OSAKA Titanium Technologies

Jayesh Group

AmeriTi Manufacturing

AMG Superalloys UK

Arconic

Metalliage

VSMPO-AVISMA

Cronimet

ZTMC

Guotai Industrial

Jinzhou Guangda Ferroalloy

Hengtai Special Alloy

