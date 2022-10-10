Global Titanium Scrap Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Titanium Scrap has a variety of properties when it comes to useful characteristics. With the vast amount of titanium used, there is also a vast amount of titanium scrap and titanium alloy scrap to recycle from these different forms. Titanium scrap and titanium alloy scrap has proved to be highly useful with their properties of superior corrosion resistance (saltwater propeller shafts), hard but lightweight makeup and high melting temperature.

Titanium Scrap could be used in wide range of areas, such as Aerospace, Biomedical, Chemical Industry and Automobile, etc. In 2019, the most widely used area was Aerospace, with a market share of over 49%.

North America, as the largest consumption region of global Titanium Scrap market, accounted for a market share of about 39% in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, with approximately 27% and 26%, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Titanium Scrap Market

In 2020, the global Titanium Scrap market size was US$ 583.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 861.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Titanium Scrap Scope and Market Size

Titanium Scrap market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Titanium Scrap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Titanium Scrap market is segmented into

Mixed Titanium Solids

Titanium Turnings

Titanium Sworf

RUTILE Scraps

Titanium Sponge / Residues

Others

Segment by Application, the Titanium Scrap market is segmented into

Aerospace

Biomedical

Chemical Industry

Automobile

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Titanium Scrap Market Share Analysis

Titanium Scrap market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Titanium Scrap product introduction, recent developments, Titanium Scrap sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TIMET

Global Titanium Inc.

Metraco NV

Monico Alloys

Phoolchand Bhagatsingh

Mega Metals

United Alloys and Metals

Globe Metal

Grandis Titanium

Goldman Titanium

Wolfram Metal Recyclers

