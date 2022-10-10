Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial plastic strip curtains and doors, also known as strip curtains or strip doors, are a good way to limit the movement of pollutants or pests in your place. It can also prevent heat loss or cooling loss caused by controlled temperature environment. This report statistic the strip curtains sales in Metric Tons (MT), thought there are many product size, such as 200mm*2m, 2000mm*3m etc. Usually, one PVC roll has a length of 50 meters.Some of the PVC rolls weight are as follows:200mm*2mm*50m, 24-25kg per roll, 300mm*2mm*50m, 35-37kg per roll, 300mm*2mm*50m, 52-55 kg per roll.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors market was valued at 210.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 290.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clear Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors include Extruflex, Chase Doors (TMI), WaveLock, Rayflex Group, Maxiflex, Redwood PVC, Garlin, Simplex India and Kingman Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clear Type
Ultra-Clear Type
Opacity Type
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Food Sector
Logistics
Hospital and Pharmacy
Others
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Extruflex
Chase Doors (TMI)
WaveLock
Rayflex Group
Maxiflex
Redwood PVC
Garlin
Simplex India
Kingman Industries
Singer Safety
Aleco
Hebei Haoxiongdi
Langfang Huakang
Hebei Juchang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Product Ty
