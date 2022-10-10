Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial plastic strip curtains and doors, also known as strip curtains or strip doors, are a good way to limit the movement of pollutants or pests in your place. It can also prevent heat loss or cooling loss caused by controlled temperature environment. This report statistic the strip curtains sales in Metric Tons (MT), thought there are many product size, such as 200mm*2m, 2000mm*3m etc. Usually, one PVC roll has a length of 50 meters.Some of the PVC rolls weight are as follows:200mm*2mm*50m, 24-25kg per roll, 300mm*2mm*50m, 35-37kg per roll, 300mm*2mm*50m, 52-55 kg per roll.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors market was valued at 210.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 290.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors include Extruflex, Chase Doors (TMI), WaveLock, Rayflex Group, Maxiflex, Redwood PVC, Garlin, Simplex India and Kingman Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear Type

Ultra-Clear Type

Opacity Type

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Food Sector

Logistics

Hospital and Pharmacy

Others

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Extruflex

Chase Doors (TMI)

WaveLock

Rayflex Group

Maxiflex

Redwood PVC

Garlin

Simplex India

Kingman Industries

Singer Safety

Aleco

Hebei Haoxiongdi

Langfang Huakang

Hebei Juchang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Plastic Strip Curtains and Doors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

