Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings is a photo-sensitive composite used in the last semiconductor process and is a buffer coating material with electrical insulation to protect semiconductor circuit from physical and chemical conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings market was valued at 326.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1410.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Positive Photosensitive Polyimide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings include Toray, HD Microsystems, SK Materials, Asahi Kasei and Fujifilm Electronic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Positive Photosensitive Polyimide

Negative Photosensitive Polyimide

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market, by Industry, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Industry, 2021 (%)

Display Panel

Electronic Packaging

Printed Circuit Board

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

HD Microsystems

SK Materials

Asahi Kasei

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Industry

1.3 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photosensitive Polyimide Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1

