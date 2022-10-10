Synthetic Pheromones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Pheromones in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Synthetic Pheromones companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Pheromones market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sex Pheromones Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Pheromones include Shin-Etsu, BASF, Suterra, Biobest Group, Isagro, Bedoukian Research, Hercon Environmental, Koppert Biological Systems and Pherobio Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Pheromones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits and Vegetables

Field Crops

Others

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Pheromones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Pheromones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Pheromones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Pheromones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Synthetic Pheromones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shin-Etsu

BASF

Suterra

Biobest Group

Isagro

Bedoukian Research

Hercon Environmental

Koppert Biological Systems

Pherobio Technology

Russell IPM

SEDQ Healthy Crops

Certis Europe

Agrobio

Jiangsu Wanhe Daye

ISCA

Scentry Biologicals

