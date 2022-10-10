Global and United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Tray

Clamshell Container

Boxes

End Caps

Cups

Drink Carriers

Plates

Bowls

Segment by Application

Consumer Durables & Electronics Goods (CDEG) Packaging

Food & Beverage (F&B) Packaging

Automotive Parts Packaging

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

UFP Technologies, Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.)

Henry Molded Products, Inc.

OrCon Industries Corporation

ProtoPak Engineering Corporation

EnviroPAK Corporation

Celluloses De La Loire

Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC

Keiding, Inc.

FiberCel Packaging, LLC

Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd.

Spectrum Lithograph, Inc.

Dynamic Fibre Moulding (PTY) Ltd.

Primapack SAE

Jiangyin Greenpacking Trade Co., Ltd.

Dongguan City Luheng Papers Company Ltd.

Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Industry Trends

1.5.2 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Drivers

1.5.3 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Challenges

1.5.4 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tray

2.1.2 Clamshell Container

2.1.3 Boxes

2.1.4 End Caps

2.1.5 Cups



