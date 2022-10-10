Global and United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Tray
Clamshell Container
Boxes
End Caps
Cups
Drink Carriers
Plates
Bowls
Segment by Application
Consumer Durables & Electronics Goods (CDEG) Packaging
Food & Beverage (F&B) Packaging
Automotive Parts Packaging
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Huhtamaki Oyj
Brodrene Hartmann A/S
UFP Technologies, Inc.
ESCO Technologies Inc.
Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.)
Henry Molded Products, Inc.
OrCon Industries Corporation
ProtoPak Engineering Corporation
EnviroPAK Corporation
Celluloses De La Loire
Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC
Keiding, Inc.
FiberCel Packaging, LLC
Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd.
Spectrum Lithograph, Inc.
Dynamic Fibre Moulding (PTY) Ltd.
Primapack SAE
Jiangyin Greenpacking Trade Co., Ltd.
Dongguan City Luheng Papers Company Ltd.
Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Industry Trends
1.5.2 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Drivers
1.5.3 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Challenges
1.5.4 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Tray
2.1.2 Clamshell Container
2.1.3 Boxes
2.1.4 End Caps
2.1.5 Cups
