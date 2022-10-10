Synthetic Stone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Stone in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Stone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Stone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Synthetic Stone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Stone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Artificial Marble Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Stone include DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, PengXiang Industry and ChuanQi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Stone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Stone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Artificial Marble
Artificial Granite
Artificial Quartz Stone
Others
Global Synthetic Stone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Kitchen Countertops
Facades
Flooring
Bathroom
Others
Global Synthetic Stone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Stone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Stone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Stone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Stone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Synthetic Stone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Staron(SAMSUNG)
LG Hausys
Kuraray
Aristech Acrylics
CXUN
Wanfeng Compound Stone
PengXiang Industry
ChuanQi
New SunShine Stone
Leigei Stone
GuangTaiXiang
Ordan
Bitto
Meyate Group
Cosentino Group
Caesarstone
Hanwha L&C
Compac
Vicostone
Cambria
Santa Margherita
Quartz Master
SEIEFFE
Quarella
Samsung Radianz
Zhongxun
Baoliya
Qianyun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Stone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Stone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Stone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Stone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Stone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Stone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Stone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Stone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Stone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Stone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Stone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Stone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Stone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Stone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Stone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Stone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Synthetic Stone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Artificial Ma
