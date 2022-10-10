Global Stainless Steel Foil Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Stainless steel foil is a foil form of copper. Stainless steel foil is mostly used for HDD Suspension for PC, Solar Cell, Metal Support for Automotive, Reinforcement of Circuit Boards, etc.

Globally, the Stainless Steel Foil industry market is not concentrated. The top five producers are NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material, NIPPON KINZOKU, JFE Steel, Wieland, Nippon Mining & Metals account for about 53% of the revenue market. Asia-Pacific is the biggest sales area of Stainless Steel Foil, also the leader in the whole Stainless Steel Foil. In the applications, HDD suspension for PC, Solar cell, Metal support for automotive, Reinforcement of circuit boards, Springs for electronic and precision device is the main application of Stainless Steel Foil, accounting for a market share of 71% in 2019. For forecast, the global Stainless Steel Foil revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6.8%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stainless Steel Foil Market

In 2020, the global Stainless Steel Foil market size was US$ 802.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1272.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Stainless Steel Foil Scope and Market Size

Stainless Steel Foil market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stainless Steel Foil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Stainless Steel Foil market is segmented into

0.1 mm Stainless Steel Foil

Less Than 0.1mm Stainless Steel Foil

Segment by Application, the Stainless Steel Foil market is segmented into

HDD Suspension for PC

Solar Cell

Metal Support for Automotive

Reinforcement of Circuit Boards

Springs for Electronic and Precision Device

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Stainless Steel Foil Market Share Analysis

Stainless Steel Foil market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Stainless Steel Foil product introduction, recent developments, Stainless Steel Foil sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material

NIPPON KINZOKU

JFE Steel

Wieland

Nippon Mining & Metals

TOYO

TISCO

Qiyi Metal

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.

Shanghai STAL

IUP Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd.

Wuxi Huasheng

