Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Rutile is a mineral composed primarily of titanium dioxide (TiO2).
Rutile Titanium Dioxide is classified by sulfate process and chloride process. In the North American market, the proportion of chlorination in 2019 is about 99%.
Rutile Titanium Dioxide is widely used in paint, plastics and paper. Rutile Titanium Dioxide is used in paint the highest proportion, about 70% in 2019.
Chemours, Venator, Cristal, Kronos, Tronox, Ineos, Lomon Group, ISK and so on are the leaders in the industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market
In 2020, the global Rutile Titanium Dioxide market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Scope and Market Size
Rutile Titanium Dioxide market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rutile Titanium Dioxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Rutile Titanium Dioxide market is segmented into
Sulfate Process
Chloride Process
Segment by Application, the Rutile Titanium Dioxide market is segmented into
Paint
Plastics
Paper
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market Share Analysis
Rutile Titanium Dioxide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Rutile Titanium Dioxide product introduction, recent developments, Rutile Titanium Dioxide sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Chemours
Venator
Cristal
Kronos
Tronox
Ineos
Lomon Billions Group
ISK
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rutile Titanium Dioxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sulfate Process
1.2.3 Chloride Process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paint
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Paper
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Rutile Titanium Dioxide Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Rutile Titanium Dioxide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Rutile Titanium Dioxide by Manufacturers
3.1 Global
