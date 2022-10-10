Surface Mounting Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surface Mounting Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Surface Mounting Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surface Mounting Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Conductive Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surface Mounting Adhesives include Namics, ITW, Panacol, Henkel Adhesives, Master Bond, Heraeus, Roartis Bvba, Elantas and MacDermid Alpha. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surface Mounting Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Conductive Adhesive

Conductive Adhesive

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Others

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surface Mounting Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surface Mounting Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surface Mounting Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Surface Mounting Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Namics

ITW

Panacol

Henkel Adhesives

Master Bond

Heraeus

Roartis Bvba

Elantas

MacDermid Alpha

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surface Mounting Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surface Mounting Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surface Mounting Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surface Mounting Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Mounting Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surface Mounting Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface M

