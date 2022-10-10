Global and United States Textile Colourant Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Textile Colourant market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Colourant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Textile Colourant market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Powder
Granules
Paste
Liquid
Segment by Application
Apparel
Household
Technical Textiles
Automotive
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Huntsman Corporation
Lanxess AG
KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.
Kiri Industries Ltd.
Atul Ltd.
Allied Industrial Corp. Ltd.
Archroma Management LLC
DyStar Group
Standard Colors, Inc.
Dye Systems, Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Textile Colourant Product Introduction
1.2 Global Textile Colourant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Textile Colourant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Textile Colourant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Textile Colourant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Textile Colourant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Textile Colourant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Textile Colourant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Textile Colourant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Textile Colourant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Textile Colourant Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Textile Colourant Industry Trends
1.5.2 Textile Colourant Market Drivers
1.5.3 Textile Colourant Market Challenges
1.5.4 Textile Colourant Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Textile Colourant Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Powder
2.1.2 Granules
2.1.3 Paste
2.1.4 Liquid
2.2 Global Textile Colourant Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Textile Colourant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Textile Colourant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022
