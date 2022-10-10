Non-Silicone Antifoam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Silicone Antifoam in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Non-Silicone Antifoam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Silicone Antifoam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Silicone Antifoam include Evonik, BYK, Silchem, Harcros, DyStar Group, Flexichem, Basildon Chemicals, AMS (Applied Material Solutions) and Avco Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Silicone Antifoam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based
Oil-based
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment Industry
Paper Industry
Paints and Coatings
Food and Beverage
Others
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Silicone Antifoam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Silicone Antifoam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Silicone Antifoam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Non-Silicone Antifoam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
BYK
Silchem
Harcros
DyStar Group
Flexichem
Basildon Chemicals
AMS (Applied Material Solutions)
Avco Chemicals
MCTRON
CPL Prodotti Chimici srl
UNIQCHEM
Crucible Chemical Company
L. N. Chemical Industries
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Om Tex Chem Private Limited
Shanghai Guanru Chemical Co., Ltd.
Xiamen Rickman Chemical Technology Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Silicone Antifoam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Silicone Antifoam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Silicone Antifoam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Silicone Antifoam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Silicone Antifoam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Silicone Antifoam Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Silicone Antifoam Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
