Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Additives for Inkjet Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Additives for Inkjet Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Additives for Inkjet Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Humectants and Co-solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Additives for Inkjet Inks include Evonik, Arkema, Lanxess, Allnex, Lubrizol, DIC Corporation, BYK, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. and Michelman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Additives for Inkjet Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Humectants and Co-solvents

Surfactants

Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Advertising Spray Painting Process

Packaging Industry

Others

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Arkema

Lanxess

Allnex

Lubrizol

DIC Corporation

BYK

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Michelman

Nissin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Decoroil

Aditivos Cer?micos, S.L.

Seiko PMC Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-additives-for-inkjet-inks-forecast-2022-2028-490-7373878

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Additives for Inkjet Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additives for Inkjet Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Additives for Inkjet Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Inkjet Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Additives for Inkjet Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Inkjet Ink

