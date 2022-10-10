Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Additives for Inkjet Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7373878/global-additives-for-inkjet-inks-forecast-2022-2028-490
Global top five Additives for Inkjet Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Additives for Inkjet Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Humectants and Co-solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Additives for Inkjet Inks include Evonik, Arkema, Lanxess, Allnex, Lubrizol, DIC Corporation, BYK, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. and Michelman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Additives for Inkjet Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Humectants and Co-solvents
Surfactants
Defoamers
Rheology Modifiers
Others
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textile Industry
Paper Industry
Advertising Spray Painting Process
Packaging Industry
Others
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Additives for Inkjet Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
Arkema
Lanxess
Allnex
Lubrizol
DIC Corporation
BYK
Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
Michelman
Nissin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Decoroil
Aditivos Cer?micos, S.L.
Seiko PMC Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Additives for Inkjet Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Additives for Inkjet Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Additives for Inkjet Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Inkjet Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Additives for Inkjet Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Additives for Inkjet Ink
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Additives for Inkjet Inks Market Research Report 2022
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications