Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Aluminum is the main element of aluminum-magnesium alloy, and then added a small amount of magnesium or other metal materials to strengthen its hardness. The alloys of this system (Mg < 10%) refer to the of non-thermally hardened. The hardening is achieved by means of cold plastical deformation. The properties of these alloys are achieved by Mg content increase in the supersaturated solid solution. Main representatives of this series of alloys are: 5052, 5182, 5754, 5083.

Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys key players include Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and North America, both with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Rod is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automobile Industry, followed by Machinery and Equipment, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market

In 2020, the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market size was US$ 9399 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12710 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Scope and Market Size

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market is segmented into

Rod

Plate

Others

Segment by Application, the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market is segmented into

Automobile Industry

Electronics Industry

Rail Transit

Machinery and Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Share Analysis

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Alcoa

Chalco

Yinhai Aluminum

Yunnan Aluminum

China Hongqiao

Rusal

Rio Tinto

Nanshan Light Alloy

Ahresty

Wanji

Handtmann

Kumz

MCI

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rod

1.2.3 Plate

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Electronics Industry

1.3.4 Rail Transit

1.3.5 Machinery and Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Revenue Mar

