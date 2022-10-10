Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reinforced thermoplastic pipes, or RTPs, are?lightweight, spoolable fluid transport pipelines that combine the chemical resistance properties of a thermoplastic polymer with the strength of a reinforcement material such as carbon fiber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes in global, including the following market information:
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes include Cosmoplast, HAT-Flex, National Oilwell Varco, OPR Offshore Pipelines & Risers, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co, Saudi Aramco, Shawcor and Wienerberger AG, Baker Hughes and PES.TEC. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Pipes
Epoxy Pipes
Others
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water & Wastewater
Oil & Gas
Mining
Others
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cosmoplast
HAT-Flex
National Oilwell Varco
OPR Offshore Pipelines & Risers
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co
Saudi Aramco
Shawcor and Wienerberger AG
Baker Hughes
PES.TEC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightweight Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Product Type
