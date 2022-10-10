Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bifidobacterium
Lactobacillus
Others
Segment by Application
Food
Drinks
Drugs
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Danisco
Chr. Hansen
Lallemand
China-Biotics
Nestle
Valio
Glory Biotech
Ganeden
Danone
Probi
BioGaia
Yakult
Novozymes
Glac Biotech
Bioflag
Table of content
1 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder
1.2 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Bifidobacterium
1.2.3 Lactobacillus
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Drinks
1.3.4 Drugs
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Manufacturing Sites, Area Served,
