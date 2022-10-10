Uncategorized

Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Bifidobacterium

 

Lactobacillus

 

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Drinks

Drugs

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Danisco

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Valio

Glory Biotech

Ganeden

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Glac Biotech

Bioflag

Table of content

1 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder
1.2 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Bifidobacterium
1.2.3 Lactobacillus
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Drinks
1.3.4 Drugs
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Functional Probiotic Strains and Powder Manufacturing Sites, Area Served,

 

