Global and United States Mushroom Extracts Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Mushroom Extracts market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mushroom Extracts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Mushroom Extracts market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powders
Black fungus Powder Extract
Cordyceps Extract Powder
Tremella Mushroom Extract
Agaricus Mushroom Extract
Chaga Mushroom Extract
Oyster Mushroom Extract
Shiitake Extract
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Personal Care
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
NAMMEX
Nutra Green
Xi'an Greena Biotech
Vitacost
Swanson
Life Extension
Nature's Answer
Nature's Way
New Chapter
Solaray
Source Naturals
Vital Nutrients
Biofungi Supplements AG
Nikken Foods
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mushroom Extracts Product Introduction
1.2 Global Mushroom Extracts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Mushroom Extracts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Mushroom Extracts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Mushroom Extracts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Mushroom Extracts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Mushroom Extracts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Mushroom Extracts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mushroom Extracts in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mushroom Extracts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Mushroom Extracts Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Mushroom Extracts Industry Trends
1.5.2 Mushroom Extracts Market Drivers
1.5.3 Mushroom Extracts Market Challenges
1.5.4 Mushroom Extracts Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Mushroom Extracts Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Powders
2.1.2 Black fungus Powder Extract
2.1.3 Cordyceps Extract Powder
2.1.4 Tremella Mushroom Extract
2.1.5 Agaricus Mushroom Extract
2.1.6 Chaga Mushroom Extract
2.1.7 Oyster Mushroom Extract
2.1.8
https://www.24marketreports.com/