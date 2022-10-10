Global and United States Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Sparkling Juice Drinks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sparkling Juice Drinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Sparkling Juice Drinks market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Sparkling Juice Drinks
100% Sparkling Juice
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
AriZona Beverages
Coca-Cola
Nestle
Knudsen & Sons
PepsiCo
S. Martinelli & Company
Ocean Spray
Campbell Soup Company
Mayador
White Rock Beverages
Welch?s
Parle Agro
Sparkling Ice
Kristian Regale
Cawston Press
Shloer
The Switch
The Good Juicery
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sparkling Juice Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Global Sparkling Juice Drinks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Sparkling Juice Drinks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Sparkling Juice Drinks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Sparkling Juice Drinks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Sparkling Juice Drinks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Sparkling Juice Drinks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sparkling Juice Drinks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Sparkling Juice Drinks Industry Trends
1.5.2 Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Drivers
1.5.3 Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Challenges
1.5.4 Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Sparkling Juice Drinks Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Sparkling Juice Drinks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
