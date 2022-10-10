Global and United States Polyester Filament Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Polyester Filament market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Filament market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyester Filament market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Primary silk
Drawing the wire
Deformation of silk
Segment by Application
Tire Cord
Clothes
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Hyosung
Kordsa Global
Kolon Industries
SRF Ltd
Performance Fibers
Firestone
Maduratex
Kordarna Plus A.S.
Teijin
Milliken & Company
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Filament Product Introduction
1.2 Global Polyester Filament Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Polyester Filament Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Polyester Filament Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Polyester Filament Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Polyester Filament Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Polyester Filament Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Polyester Filament Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyester Filament in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyester Filament Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Polyester Filament Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Polyester Filament Industry Trends
1.5.2 Polyester Filament Market Drivers
1.5.3 Polyester Filament Market Challenges
1.5.4 Polyester Filament Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Polyester Filament Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Polyester Filament Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Polyester Filament Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Polyester Filament Sales in Vol
