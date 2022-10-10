Global and United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Wood and Laminate Flooring market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood and Laminate Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Wood and Laminate Flooring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Wood Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Segment by Application
Commercial Flooring
Residential Flooring
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Mohawk
Armstrong
Shaw
Mullican
Somerset
Mannington Mills
Kronotex USA
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood and Laminate Flooring Product Introduction
1.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wood and Laminate Flooring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Wood and Laminate Flooring Industry Trends
1.5.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Drivers
1.5.3 Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Challenges
1.5.4 Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Wood Flooring
2.1.2 Laminate Flooring
2.2 Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Wood and Lami
