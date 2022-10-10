Global and United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Direct Fermentation
Indirect Production
Genetic Engineering
Segment by Application
Feed Supplement
Medical Treatment
Food Additives
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Yufeng Industry
Huarong Pharmaceutical
NCPC Victor
Kingvit
Sanofi
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Product Introduction
1.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Industry Trends
1.5.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Drivers
1.5.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Challenges
1.5.4 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Direct Fermentation
2.1.2 Indirect Production
2.1.3 Genetic Engineering
2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalami
