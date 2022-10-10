Global and United States Non-Metallic Tubes Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Non-Metallic Tubes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Metallic Tubes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Metallic Tubes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
PE Tubes
PVC Tubes
FRP Tubes
Others
Segment by Application
Sewage Systems
Oil and Gas
Water Supply
Agricultural Applications
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
JM Eagle
ADS
Chevron Phillips Chemical
WL Plastics
Lane Enterprises
Prinsco
Contech Engineered Solutions
Flying W Plastics
Pacific Corrugated Pipe
Blue Diamond Industries
United Poly Systems
China Lesso Group
Weixing New Materials
Sekisui Chemical
Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Metallic Tubes Product Introduction
1.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Non-Metallic Tubes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Metallic Tubes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Metallic Tubes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Non-Metallic Tubes Industry Trends
1.5.2 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Drivers
1.5.3 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Challenges
1.5.4 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 PE Tubes
2.1.2 PVC Tubes
2.1.3 FRP Tubes
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Vo
