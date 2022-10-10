Global and United States Non-Metallic Tubes Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Metallic Tubes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Metallic Tubes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Metallic Tubes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

PE Tubes

PVC Tubes

FRP Tubes

Others

Segment by Application

Sewage Systems

Oil and Gas

Water Supply

Agricultural Applications

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

JM Eagle

ADS

Chevron Phillips Chemical

WL Plastics

Lane Enterprises

Prinsco

Contech Engineered Solutions

Flying W Plastics

Pacific Corrugated Pipe

Blue Diamond Industries

United Poly Systems

China Lesso Group

Weixing New Materials

Sekisui Chemical

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Metallic Tubes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-Metallic Tubes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Metallic Tubes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Metallic Tubes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-Metallic Tubes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-Metallic Tubes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PE Tubes

2.1.2 PVC Tubes

2.1.3 FRP Tubes

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-Metallic Tubes Sales in Vo

