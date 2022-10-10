Global and United States Special Gases Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Special Gases market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Gases market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Special Gases market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
High Purity
Noble
Halogen
Others
Segment by Application
General Manufacturing
Electronics
Healthcare
Academics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
SK Materials
Hyosung
Kanto Denka Kogyo
Versum Materials
PERIC
Mitsui Chemical
Liming Research Institute of Chemical Industry
Shandong FeiYuan technology
Central Glass
Praxair
Air Products
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Gases Product Introduction
1.2 Global Special Gases Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Special Gases Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Special Gases Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Special Gases Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Special Gases Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Special Gases Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Special Gases Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Special Gases in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Special Gases Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Special Gases Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Special Gases Industry Trends
1.5.2 Special Gases Market Drivers
1.5.3 Special Gases Market Challenges
1.5.4 Special Gases Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Special Gases Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 High Purity
2.1.2 Noble
2.1.3 Halogen
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Special Gases Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Special Gases Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Special Gases Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Special Gases Average Selling Price (ASP)
