Global and United States Spinal Implants & Devices Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Spinal Implants & Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spinal Implants & Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Spinal Implants & Devices market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Spinal Fusion Devices

 

Spinal Biologics

Vertebral Compression fracture treatment devices

Non-fusion Devices

Spinal Bone Growth Stimulators

Segment by Application

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

LDR Holding Corporations

Orthofix Internation

Alphatec Spine

Globus Medical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

NuVasive

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Spinal Implants & Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Global Spinal Implants & Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Spinal Implants & Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Spinal Implants & Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Spinal Implants & Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Spinal Implants & Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Spinal Implants & Devices Industry Trends
1.5.2 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Drivers
1.5.3 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Challenges
1.5.4 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Spinal Implants & Devices Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Spinal Fusion Devices
2.1.2 Spinal Biologics
2.1.3 Vertebral Compression fracture treatment devices
2.1.4 Non-fusion Devices
 

 

