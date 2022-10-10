Chip Antenna Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Chip Antenna Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Chip Antenna Scope and Market Size

RFID Chip Antenna market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Chip Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Chip Antenna market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Dielectric Chip Antennas

LTCC Chip Antennas

Segment by Application

Short-Range Wireless Device

WLAN/BT/Zigbee Device

GPS/Glonass Device

Others

The report on the RFID Chip Antenna market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Vishay

INPAQ

Antenova

Johanson Technology

Mitsubishi Materials

Abracon

TAIYO YUDEN

Linx Technologies

Würth Elektronik

Taoglas

Partron

Yageo

Rainsun

Fractus

Cirocomm

2j-antennae

Microgate

Sunlord

TDK

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Chip Antenna consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Chip Antenna market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Chip Antenna manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Chip Antenna with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Chip Antenna submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Chip Antenna Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Chip Antenna Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Chip Antenna Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Chip Antenna Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Chip Antenna Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Chip Antenna ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Chip Antenna Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Chip Antenna Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Chip Antenna Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Chip Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Chip Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Chip Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Chip Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Chip Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Chip Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Chip Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Chip Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Chip Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Vishay

7.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Vishay Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Vishay Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.1.5 Vishay Recent Development

7.2 INPAQ

7.2.1 INPAQ Corporation Information

7.2.2 INPAQ Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 INPAQ Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 INPAQ Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.2.5 INPAQ Recent Development

7.3 Antenova

7.3.1 Antenova Corporation Information

7.3.2 Antenova Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Antenova Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Antenova Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.3.5 Antenova Recent Development

7.4 Johanson Technology

7.4.1 Johanson Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 Johanson Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Johanson Technology Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Johanson Technology Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.4.5 Johanson Technology Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi Materials

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Materials Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Materials Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Materials Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development

7.6 Abracon

7.6.1 Abracon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Abracon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Abracon Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Abracon Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.6.5 Abracon Recent Development

7.7 TAIYO YUDEN

7.7.1 TAIYO YUDEN Corporation Information

7.7.2 TAIYO YUDEN Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TAIYO YUDEN Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TAIYO YUDEN Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.7.5 TAIYO YUDEN Recent Development

7.8 Linx Technologies

7.8.1 Linx Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Linx Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Linx Technologies Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Linx Technologies Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.8.5 Linx Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Würth Elektronik

7.9.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information

7.9.2 Würth Elektronik Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Würth Elektronik Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Würth Elektronik Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.9.5 Würth Elektronik Recent Development

7.10 Taoglas

7.10.1 Taoglas Corporation Information

7.10.2 Taoglas Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Taoglas Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Taoglas Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.10.5 Taoglas Recent Development

7.11 Partron

7.11.1 Partron Corporation Information

7.11.2 Partron Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Partron Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Partron Chip Antenna Products Offered

7.11.5 Partron Recent Development

7.12 Yageo

7.12.1 Yageo Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yageo Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Yageo Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Yageo Products Offered

7.12.5 Yageo Recent Development

7.13 Rainsun

7.13.1 Rainsun Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rainsun Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Rainsun Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Rainsun Products Offered

7.13.5 Rainsun Recent Development

7.14 Fractus

7.14.1 Fractus Corporation Information

7.14.2 Fractus Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Fractus Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Fractus Products Offered

7.14.5 Fractus Recent Development

7.15 Cirocomm

7.15.1 Cirocomm Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cirocomm Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cirocomm Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cirocomm Products Offered

7.15.5 Cirocomm Recent Development

7.16 2j-antennae

7.16.1 2j-antennae Corporation Information

7.16.2 2j-antennae Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 2j-antennae Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 2j-antennae Products Offered

7.16.5 2j-antennae Recent Development

7.17 Microgate

7.17.1 Microgate Corporation Information

7.17.2 Microgate Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Microgate Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Microgate Products Offered

7.17.5 Microgate Recent Development

7.18 Sunlord

7.18.1 Sunlord Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sunlord Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sunlord Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sunlord Products Offered

7.18.5 Sunlord Recent Development

7.19 TDK

7.19.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.19.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 TDK Chip Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 TDK Products Offered

7.19.5 TDK Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

