Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Agricultural Machinery in global, including the following market information:
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Intelligent Agricultural Machinery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Agricultural Power Machinery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Agricultural Machinery include Horsch Maschinen, John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Iseki, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts Group, Kongskilde and Valmont Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intelligent Agricultural Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Agricultural Power Machinery
Farmland Construction Machinery
Soil Tillage Machinery
Others
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Big Data Analysis
Agricultural Machinery Management
Automatic Control of Production
Others
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Horsch Maschinen
John Deere
CNH Industrial N.V.
Iseki
Kubota
Mahindra & Mahindra
Escorts Group
Kongskilde
Valmont Industries
Rostselmash
Morris Industries Ltd.
Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.
MaterMacc S.p.A.
Lemken
Shenyang Yuanda Enterprise Group
YTO Group
Loncin Motor
Thinker Agricultural Machinery
Jifei Technology
Jiangsu Yueda Intelligent Agricultural Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
