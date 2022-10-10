Global and United States Fragrance and Perfume Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Fragrance and Perfume market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fragrance and Perfume market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Fragrance and Perfume market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Perfume
Deodorants
Segment by Application
Female
Male
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Coty UK
Procter & Gamble Prestige Beaut
Loreal
LVMH
Givaudan
International Flavors & Fragrances
Estee Lauder Beautiful
Kilian
Firmenich
Symrise
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fragrance and Perfume Product Introduction
1.2 Global Fragrance and Perfume Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Fragrance and Perfume Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Fragrance and Perfume Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Fragrance and Perfume Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Fragrance and Perfume Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Fragrance and Perfume Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Fragrance and Perfume Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fragrance and Perfume in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fragrance and Perfume Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Fragrance and Perfume Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Fragrance and Perfume Industry Trends
1.5.2 Fragrance and Perfume Market Drivers
1.5.3 Fragrance and Perfume Market Challenges
1.5.4 Fragrance and Perfume Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Fragrance and Perfume Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Perfume
2.1.2 Deodorants
2.2 Global Fragrance and Perfume Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Fragrance and Perfume Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Fragrance and Perfume S
