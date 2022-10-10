Global Wafer Reclaim and Recovery Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Wafer Reclaim and Recovery analysis, which studies the Wafer Reclaim and Recovery industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

The source of the Reclaimed Wafers comes from the monitor wafers and the dummy wafers but not the defect wafers in the semiconductor fab. The Reclaimed Silicon Wafer is closely related to the test piece. The purpose of the regenerated wafer is to recycle the test piece. After secondary processing, the wafer surface is restored to the original state mainly through etching, grinding, chemical mechanical polishing and cleaning. state, and then put it into the wafer manufacturing process to achieve the purpose of reuse.

The global market for Wafer Reclaim and Recovery is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Wafer Reclaim and Recovery market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Wafer Reclaim and Recovery market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Wafer Reclaim and Recovery market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Wafer Reclaim and Recovery market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Market segment by Type, covers

6 Inches

8 Inches

12 Inches

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Test Wafers

Monitor Wafers

Others

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Kinik

RS Technologies

Scientech Corporation

Phoenix Silicon International Corporation

Hamada Heavy Industries

Mimasu Semiconductor Industry

Pure Wafer

PNC Process Systems

GCL System Integration Technology

Ferrotec

Fine Silicon Manufacturing(FSM)

Optim Wafer Services

Silicon Valley Microelectronics

NOVA Electronic Materials

NanoSILICON

Seiren KST

Noel Technologies

Global Silicon Technologies

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Wafer Reclaim and Recovery, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Wafer Reclaim and Recovery market size and CAGR, Wafer Reclaim and Recovery market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Wafer Reclaim and Recovery revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Wafer Reclaim and Recovery revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Wafer Reclaim and Recovery market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Kinik, RS Technologies, Scientech Corporation, Phoenix Silicon International Corporation, Hamada Heavy Industries, Mimasu Semiconductor Industry, Pure Wafer, PNC Process Systems and GCL System Integration Technology, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

